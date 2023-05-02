TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire report at the Franklin Park Mall Monday evening.

Dispatch told 13abc that once on the scene, TFRD reported “some smoke” in a corridor.

According to dispatch, TFRD was able to get the fire under control.

According to dispatch said, the mall was not evacuated. This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

