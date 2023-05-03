Birthday Club
5/3: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

A warming trend in the forecast, but the lake breeze will return...
5/3: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A few showers are possible today, mainly east of I-75. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s. Patchy frost is possible west of I-75 tonight with some clearing possible and lighter winds. Thursday will bring the 1st dry day since last Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the low 60s. Highs are expected to stay in the low to mid-60s with mostly sunny skies from Friday through the weekend. But, it will stay cooler near the lake. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early next week. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s on Monday, upper 70s on Tuesday, and the upper 60s and 70s the rest of the week. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible on Monday & Tuesday again.

