5/3/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, chance of frost west of I-75, lows in the mid to upper 30s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the lower 60s inland, mid 50s near Lake Erie. FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s inland, mid 50s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm inland with highs in the lower 70s, still cooler by the lake with temps in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.