Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

5/3/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

5/3/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, chance of frost west of I-75, lows in the mid to upper 30s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the lower 60s inland, mid 50s near Lake Erie. FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s inland, mid 50s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm inland with highs in the lower 70s, still cooler by the lake with temps in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for...
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
The Family Dollar on Dawson road got approved to sell alcohol last year.
City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Woman found dead in wooded area in Tecumseh

Latest News

5/3/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
5/3: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
5/3: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
5/3: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Warmer & Calm Weather Ahead
May 3rd Weather Forecast