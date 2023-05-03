Advocacy groups look to create registry for animal abusers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An effort is underway in Michigan to create a public registry for convicted animal abusers. Groups backing the effort say it would work similar to a sex offender registry. They say it’s currently too easy for convicted abusers to repeatedly adopt pets.

Shelters, breeders, law enforcement and the public would have access to the registry. Advocates are starting to collect signatures to send the issue to voters in 2024. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joins Josh Croup on Action News Now to explain the proposal.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.