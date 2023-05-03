Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Advocacy groups look to create registry for animal abusers

An effort is underway in Michigan to create a public registry for convicted animal abusers.
An effort is underway in Michigan to create a public registry for convicted animal abusers.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An effort is underway in Michigan to create a public registry for convicted animal abusers. Groups backing the effort say it would work similar to a sex offender registry. They say it’s currently too easy for convicted abusers to repeatedly adopt pets.

Shelters, breeders, law enforcement and the public would have access to the registry. Advocates are starting to collect signatures to send the issue to voters in 2024. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joins Josh Croup on Action News Now to explain the proposal.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for...
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
The Family Dollar on Dawson road got approved to sell alcohol last year.
City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Woman found dead in wooded area in Tecumseh

Latest News

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
A decision on whether or not the injunction will continue is expected in a few months.
Toledo’s Lead-Safe Ordinance on hold amid court case
5/3: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
5/3: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Toledo's knockout king Jared Anderson prepares for big homecoming battle
Toledo's knockout king Jared Anderson prepares for big homecoming battle