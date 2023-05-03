Anthony Wayne Local Schools investigates ‘stranger danger’ incidents

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools is partnering with local law enforcement to investigate two separate reports of “strangers” within the school district’s boundaries, school officials say.

According to a letter written by the district’s assistant superintendent Kevin Herman, the district is working with the Whitehouse Police Department to investigate a “stranger danger” incident that was reported Wednesday by an Anthony Wayne High School student.

According to Herman, the student reported that an unknown man driving a maroon GMC Terrain was video recording her in the north parking lot of the high school. The man was described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, with brown hair and a brown beard. The student told district officials that the man put the phone down and drove off the parking lot.

In addition, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a separate but recent incident involving an unknown man approaching a child within the district’s boundaries.

Herman said the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office notified district officials Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating a report of an 11-year-old who was approached by a male on Jeffers Road around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

The unknown man was described as a white male driving a dark gray sedan. In addition, he was reported to have a long brown beard and brown eyes. Reports state that the man offered the child $100 to get into the vehicle. He allegedly fled once the juvenile said she was calling the police.

At this time, district officials are unsure if the two incidents are related. However, officials are asking the community to be watchful and report any information involving any suspicious vehicles and individuals.

In addition, the district is asking parents and families of students to discuss the following reminders to students:

Never talk to a stranger.

Never get into a car with someone without permission from a parent.

Use the buddy system: walk/bike/play together in groups of two or more.

If approached by someone, tell an adult.

Always report suspicious people or activity to parents, teachers, or the police.

