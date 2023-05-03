Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Anthony Wayne Local Schools investigates ‘stranger danger’ incidents

Anthony Wayne High School
Anthony Wayne High School(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools is partnering with local law enforcement to investigate two separate reports of “strangers” within the school district’s boundaries, school officials say.

According to a letter written by the district’s assistant superintendent Kevin Herman, the district is working with the Whitehouse Police Department to investigate a “stranger danger” incident that was reported Wednesday by an Anthony Wayne High School student.

According to Herman, the student reported that an unknown man driving a maroon GMC Terrain was video recording her in the north parking lot of the high school. The man was described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, with brown hair and a brown beard. The student told district officials that the man put the phone down and drove off the parking lot.

In addition, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a separate but recent incident involving an unknown man approaching a child within the district’s boundaries.

Herman said the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office notified district officials Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating a report of an 11-year-old who was approached by a male on Jeffers Road around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

The unknown man was described as a white male driving a dark gray sedan. In addition, he was reported to have a long brown beard and brown eyes. Reports state that the man offered the child $100 to get into the vehicle. He allegedly fled once the juvenile said she was calling the police.

At this time, district officials are unsure if the two incidents are related. However, officials are asking the community to be watchful and report any information involving any suspicious vehicles and individuals.

In addition, the district is asking parents and families of students to discuss the following reminders to students:

  • Never talk to a stranger.
  • Never get into a car with someone without permission from a parent.
  • Use the buddy system: walk/bike/play together in groups of two or more.
  • If approached by someone, tell an adult.
  • Always report suspicious people or activity to parents, teachers, or the police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for...
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
The Family Dollar on Dawson road got approved to sell alcohol last year.
City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Woman found dead in wooded area in Tecumseh

Latest News

Efforts underway to launch Michigan animal abuser registry
Members of the Bowling Green Fire Division look on during training.
Wood County EMA hosts HAZMAT drill
Required by Ohio law, the drill is used to make sure all agencies are on the same playing field.
Wood County EMA hosts HAZMAT drill
Travel back in time on a tow boat ride on the miami and Eerie Canal