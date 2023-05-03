Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dine in the 419: Moncho’s Lounge

By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A new restaurant gem is in Defiance, Ohio.

Moncho’s Lounge is Latin Fusian because it fuses together all the flavors of the Americas.

The menu even has flags showing the countries of origin next to each dish! Did I mention they serve 12 kinds of margaritas?

“We’ve been in the restaurant business my whole life,” explained Ramon “Moncho” Macias. “So, my idea was to bring a big-city restaurant into a small town.”

Today, Moncho cooked up something from Venezuela called Patacon.

Take a plantain. Deep fry it. Then, smash it on a griddle and cover it with steak, beans, pico de gallo, avocados, cheese, and cilantro lime sauce. Boom. Patacon!

Check on Moncho’s Lounge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonchosLounge/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for...
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
The Family Dollar on Dawson road got approved to sell alcohol last year.
City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Woman found dead in wooded area in Tecumseh

Latest News

Moncho’s Lounge is Latin Fusian because it fuses together all the flavors of the Americas.
Dine in the 419: Moncho’s Lounge
Jolly Roger's Seafood House, established in 1980, is still on East Perry St. in Port Clinton.
Dine in the 419: Jolly Roger’s Seafood House
Today, we show you how the walleye and perch come together, plus the hand-breaded onion rings...
Dine in the 419: Jolly Roger’s Seafood House
Deet’s now has three total brick-and-mortar locations, including one in Rossford/Perrysburg and...
Dine in the 419: Deet’s BBQ