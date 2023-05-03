Dine in the 419: Moncho’s Lounge

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A new restaurant gem is in Defiance, Ohio.

Moncho’s Lounge is Latin Fusian because it fuses together all the flavors of the Americas.

The menu even has flags showing the countries of origin next to each dish! Did I mention they serve 12 kinds of margaritas?

“We’ve been in the restaurant business my whole life,” explained Ramon “Moncho” Macias. “So, my idea was to bring a big-city restaurant into a small town.”

Today, Moncho cooked up something from Venezuela called Patacon.

Take a plantain. Deep fry it. Then, smash it on a griddle and cover it with steak, beans, pico de gallo, avocados, cheese, and cilantro lime sauce. Boom. Patacon!

Check on Moncho’s Lounge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonchosLounge/

