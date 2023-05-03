East Toledo’s Main St. getting a new name

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Exactly three years after his passing, Yehia Hussien “John” Shousher is getting recognized for his dedication to the community.

Toledo City Council passed a motion Tuesday to rename Main St. at Front St. in East Toledo, “John Shousher Way”.

“When you see your dad’s name on a sign, it really gives meaning to his purpose of how much he loved the community,” said Shousher’s son Hussien.

Shousher is best remembered for helping to establish the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, International Park, and River East.

“He loved the community no matter what you were or who you were,” said Shousher’s daughter Mona.

Shousher’s lessons continue to pass on to family members and the community.

“He taught me to love all of the people and to love my country,” said Shosher’s great-grandson Kais Moore.

His name will now be a permanent reminder to everyone who passes under it.

“A reminder to our community about how impactful one person can be and that we can make a difference,” Mona said.

Members of city council tell 13abc that the sign should be up by July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.