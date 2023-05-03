Local orgs team up to build playground for campers with disabilities

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local organizations have collaborated in efforts to help build a new playhouse for disabled campers attending summer camp with Courageous Community Services (CCS).

Volunteers and builders with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity will build the playhouse on Friday, according to Courageous Community Services. The CounterTop Shop made a donation to make the playhouse possible.

“This generous donation from Karen and Mike Langenderfer provides CCS with a playhouse that will become our “snack shack” at camp for children and adults of all ages to enjoy a healthy snack while participating in our summer camp program,” said CCS Executive Director Laura Kuhlenbeck in a statement. “This new feature ensures our summer camp participants continue to have an enjoyable experience at Courageous Acres.”

Although the playhouse will only be used by Courageous Acres Campers and will not be open for public visits, there are still Summer camp options open for registration at the link here.

A dozen volunteers will join lead builders from Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity at Courageous Acres, 12701 Waterville Swanton Rd, Whitehouse, Ohio and begin construction at 9 a.m. They expect the entire project to take six hours to complete.

