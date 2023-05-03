Local schools celebrate National Walk and Roll to School Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several local schools celebrated National Walk and Roll to School Day on Wednesday.

Ottawa Hills School and Toledo Public Schools paraded through their communities on the morning of May 3. Students pedaled and walked their way to school while also learning about bike and pedestrian safety along the way.

“Instead of driving in that car, we’re in such a residential community here, we want people to get out, especially with the nice weather coming, and walk to school or bike to school,” said Adam Fineske, Ottawa Hills Superintendent.

In Ottawa Hills, students and staff biked nearly two miles to school together.

“It’s really just about getting the kids together and getting the community together and just have a great time coming to school,” said Jeremy Bauer, Principal at Ottawa Hills Elementary.

It was a bonding experience that one student was excited to participate in.

“I don’t really bike on a normal day, but biking with these guys and the teachers will be pretty fun,” said Mackston Robson, an Ottawa Hills sixth grader.

The special commute also provided an educational opportunity for those involved.

“Be safe when you come to school, making sure you look both ways before you cross the street, staying on the sidewalks,” said Bauer. “It really kind of emphasizes some of the safety rules that we want to instill in our kids.”

Toledo Public School partnered with Safe Routes to School for the event.

“It creates community awareness [of] how important it is to have safe routes for our students while walking and biking to school,” said Jenny Hansen, the YMCA Toledo Safe Routes to School Coordinator. “It also helps develop relationships. It gets kids’ blood pumping and brains activated, so when they get to school, they’re ready to learn.”

Hansen also wanted to emphasize the safety aspect of the event.

“When we encourage more students to walk or bike, we have them walking in groups,” said Hansen. “They’re walking with friends, maybe with parents. It’s much safer to walk through your neighborhood this way.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.