Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, beating other man with a shovel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of seriously harming two people in an early hours attack Wednesday morning.

Police said Jaydon Brown, 24, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, who lives with him on the 1600 block of Botkins.

According to the complaint, Brown slapped her, dragged her by her hair, strangled and hit her, causing her to lose a tooth.

He is also accused of punching another man multiple times until he lost consciousness, then attacking him with a vacuum cleaner and a snow shovel. That man lost two teeth and had multiple cuts to his face.

Brown appeared in Lucas County Court on May 3 on charges of felonious assault.

His bail was set at $75,000 and he is to not have contact with the victims.

Brown’s next court date is scheduled for May 10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.