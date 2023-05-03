Man pleads not guilty in crash killing woman, injuring three

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges relating to a crash that killed one woman and injured three others.

According to court documents, Ruben Parraz pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension.

The crash occurred on Dec. 9, 2022, at 11 p.m. on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. The vehicle operated by Parraz was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.

Harley Conley, 20, of Toledo, was in a car with her boyfriend and 1-year-old son, Xavier. Conley’s boyfriend, 27, and Xavier were treated at the scene. Conley did not survive.

