Maumee Starbucks accuse company of union-busting, withdraw petition

Union push at Maumee Starbucks
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Editor’s note: the attached video originally aired in February.

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Starbucks workers in Maumee have dropped their efforts to unionize, organizers tell 13abc.

Workers from the Starbucks on Dussel Drive confirmed their efforts to form a union back in February. They have since dropped their efforts.

“Due to Starbucks’ egregious union-busting campaign, the workers at the Maumee store withdrew their petition to unionize,” a spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United told 13abc.

A representative for Starbucks denied the union-busting claims.

“We have consistently upheld our partners’ right to have their voice heard and to make their own decision on union representation, and we encourage Workers United to do the same,” said Rachel Wall, the corporate communications director at Starbucks. “The allegations are false. Clearly, where partners seek to hold a representation election they occur.”

Starbucks Workers United says nearly 300 stores across the county have unionized. Had the efforts succeeded in Maumee, the Dussel location would’ve been the first in the Toledo-area to be under a union.

