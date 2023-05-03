Birthday Club
May 3rd Weather Forecast

Warmer & Calm Weather Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible today, mainly east of I-75. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s. Patchy frost is possible west of I-75 tonight with some clearing possible and lighter winds. Thursday will bring the 1st dry day since last Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the low 60s. Highs are expected to stay in the low to middle 60s with a partly cloudy sky Friday through the weekend. It will stay cooler near the lake. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early next week. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s on Monday, near 80 on Tuesday, and the upper 60s and 70s the rest of the week.

