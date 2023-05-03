Riverside Elementary celebrates 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a big day for a local school. Riverside Elementary has been part of the community for a hundred years and there’s a big event to celebrate the major milestone.

Over the course of a century a lot of things come and go but Riverside has stood the test of time.

The community held a celebration on Wednesday with an open house and a spring concert. The halls are all decked out for the party. Teachers and students created incredible themes for their rooms ranging form the roaring 1920′s up through this decade. It included everything from a Riverside themed Monopoly board to a room honoring the bygone days of Blockbuster Vdeo. There’s a nod to ‘MTV’ and the Rubik’s cube and even some tougher subjects like the great depression and world war two.

This is the second Riverside. The original building was torn down about 15 years ago. Students went to another building for several years while this one was being built and this one has been open for more than a decade.

13abc spoke with two teachers who have both been here for decades. They say this is much more than us a school. It is truly the heartbeat of the neighborhood.

“I love the families. I love the kids. I feel like I make a difference in their lives,” said Kris Edler, a second grade teacher at Riverside. “We matter to them. Sometimes this is the only time they have books in their hands and they’re reading, and I like that.”

Vita Yeo, a teacher who has been at Riverside for 30 years, said it’s a special place for her.

“My husband has asked me for years, why don’t you go and work at Elmhurst? It’s closer to our house, it’d be so much easier,” said Yeo. “But there is something about Riverside. I can’t seem to leave it. I’ve been here my entire career. It has a family feel. The staff, the kids, the families around here.”

