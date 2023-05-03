Survivor Casting Call - June 15th at Put-in-Bay!

Birthday Club
‘Survivor’ heads to Ohio in search of contestants
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
If you’ve ever thought of taking on Survivor… THIS is your chance! Cleveland’s CBS 19 is holding not one, BUT TWO, open casting calls for Survivor at Put-in-Bay.

Super Fans, First Timers, and everyone in between, please join us Thursday, June 15 at either The Boardwalk or The Keys from 12-4 p.m. for your chance to be cast on this epic reality show!

  • Click here to fill out the application and release forms and bring them to the casting call on June 15th! Good luck and maybe we’ll see you on the island!
