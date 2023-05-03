TFRD: Body found in Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A body was found in the Maumee River on Wednesday, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

While searching the Maumee River on May 3, TFRD watercraft with sonar technology located a body 15 feet underwater. The body has since been recovered and transferred to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office who will then determine the cause of death as well as make a positive identification.

According to TFRD, the body was found during search and recovery efforts for 21-year-old Jesse Babiuch who went missing on April 30 after a canoe capsized on the Maumee River near DiSalle Bridge. The Coroner’s Office will have to determine if the body found on Wednesday is that of Babiuch.

The attached video originally aired Monday.

