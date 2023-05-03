Toledo’s Lead-Safe Ordinance on hold amid court case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is currently not enforcing its Lead-Safe Ordinance due to a preliminary inunction that remains in place.

The City says the injunction was ordered by the Court in Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Case No. 2022-2810. A decision on whether or not the injunction will continue is expected in a few months.

The City says it continues to believe that requiring one-to-four unit residential rental properties and family childcare homes built prior to 1978 to certify as lead-safe will help protect children from the devastating consequences of lead poisoning.

According to the City, lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust are the most hazardous sources of lead for U.S. children. The older your home is, the more likely it is to contain lead.

Lead can be found in paint, soil, dust and water lines, and young children are at the greatest risk of health problems related to lead exposure, including serious brain and kidney damage. Even small amounts of lead can affect children’s behavior, growth and learning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.