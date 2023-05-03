Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player

Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.(St. Francis de Sales High School)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is releasing new photos of suspects they say shot and killed a 17-year-old high school football player.

Police say the suspects, shown in the photos below, got out of a vehicle and opened fire on Marevelous Walton, a St. Francis High School football player, in July of 2022. Walton later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lockwood near Berdan. Police say Walton and another 17-year-old were inside a vehicle when the shots rang out. The 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after the shooting and Walton later died from his injuries. The coroner’s office said Walton suffered eight gunshot wounds. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-155-1111.

TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton(Toledo Police Department)
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton(Toledo Police Department)
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton(Toledo Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for...
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
The Family Dollar on Dawson road got approved to sell alcohol last year.
City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Woman found dead in wooded area in Tecumseh

Latest News

Enhancement work will take place Aug. 18 and 19.
Local orgs team up to build playground for campers with disabilities
Riverside Elementary has been part of the community for a hundred years and there's a big event...
Riverside Elementary celebrates 100 years
It’s a big day for a local school. Riverside Elementary has been part of the community for a...
Riverside Elementary celebrates 100 years
Anthony Wayne High School
Anthony Wayne Local Schools investigates ‘stranger danger’ incidents