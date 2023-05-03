TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is releasing new photos of suspects they say shot and killed a 17-year-old high school football player.

Police say the suspects, shown in the photos below, got out of a vehicle and opened fire on Marevelous Walton, a St. Francis High School football player, in July of 2022. Walton later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lockwood near Berdan. Police say Walton and another 17-year-old were inside a vehicle when the shots rang out. The 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after the shooting and Walton later died from his injuries. The coroner’s office said Walton suffered eight gunshot wounds. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-155-1111.

TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton (Toledo Police Department)

TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton (Toledo Police Department)

TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Marvelous Walton (Toledo Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.