Wood County EMA hosts HAZMAT drill

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Local Emergency Planning Committee hosted a full-scale training exercise involving over 20 local agencies in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Required by Ohio law, the drill is used to make sure all agencies are on the same playing field.

“That everybody has the same equipment, everybody is trained, can still communicate as you would anticipate that you would,” said Wood County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Klein.

Klein said the drill was not for a train derailment, but the possibility of a hazardous leak.

“It’s a chemical called Styrene that has stabilizer in it and there’s been a couple cases where, for some reason, a car has sat too long and the stabilizer wears off and the chemical starts reacting. So that’s kind of what this one is, it’s not really a derailment or anything like that,” Klein Said.

