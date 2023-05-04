50th Annual Old West End Golden Jubilee Festival happening in June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 50th Annual Old West End Golden Jubilee Festival is happening in June.

The festival will take place from June 2 through June 4 and will feature a multitude of events for all ages to enjoy.

Organizers say the House Tours that will take place during the festival are the crown of the festival. Each year, a grouping of homes is selected to open to the public on Saturday and Sunday to share the unique architecture and history that makes up the Historic District.

The House Tours will take place on June 3 and June 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The houses that will be open for the House Tours are:

The Edward Ford Home located at 2205 Collingwood Blvd.

The R.J. Wheeler/J.E. Grosswiller/Malenda Home located at 2015 Scottwood Ave.

The Boshart/Guyton Home located at 2055 Scottwood Ave.

The Bolles/Stone/Gaynor Home located at 2428 Scottwood Ave.

The Devilbiss/Davis Home located at 2015 Collingwood Blvd.

Tickets are $20 per person for the full House Tour and $10 for a single House Tour. Children 12 years of age and under are free with a paying adult. Organizers say tickets are available at each House Tour site and at information booths located in the Arboretum, Glenwood Park and at the Art Fair. Credit cards will be accepted at the information booths.

According to organizers, from now until May 31, there will be pre-sale tickets being sold for the House Tours. Pre-sale tickets will cost $15, can only be paid for with cash and will be available at:

Walt Churchill’s Market, 3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, 419-794-4000

Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-872-6900

Sofo’s Foods, 5400 Monroe St., Toledo, 419-882-8555

Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood, Toledo, 419-720-5820

Quenched & Tempered Brewery, 1210 Jackson St., Toledo, 419-490-5608

Grindhrs Coffee, 625 Adams St., Toledo, 419-214-0168

Market on the Green, 1806 Madison Ave., Toledo, 567-585-0055

Plate 21, 3664 Rugby Dr., Toledo, 419-385-2121

In addition to the House Tours, organizers say the festival will also feature:

A Friday night Glow Roll with bikes and golf carts traveling throughout the Old West End starting at 8:30 p.m. on June 2

An Art Fair which will be taking place on the grounds of the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion

A marketplace on Woodruff Avenue

A Food and Beer Garden with lots of entertainment at three locations

Garage and yard sales that will be taking place throughout the entire Old West End

Various children’s activities that will be located near the marketplace, art fair and at Glenwood Park

The King Wamba Carnival parade that will take place at 10 a.m. Participants from throughout the Midwest journey to Toledo to create a visual odyssey of art cars, floats, performance art and musical presentations. The parade will also feature a coronation ceremony on the art fair stage to crown this year’s King and Queen.

The Glenwood Park Bazaar located at Robinwood at Collins Street. At the bazaar, attendees can enjoy food, entertainment and kid’s activities.

The Old West End 5K Run/Walk on Sunday morning. For participation and race information, click here or call 419-509-5778.

According to organizers, all events, except for the House Tours, are free to the public. For more information about the festival, click here.

