5/4: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Dry and warming next few days; 80s late next week?
The sun is shining and temps are rising, with dry weather for at least the next few days. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
It’s our warmest day since last Saturday, and the sun will keep shining for the next few days as temps climb into the low-70s by Saturday. Our next weather maker is slated to arrive with rain late Sunday (more likely Monday), and the lake breeze will keep shoreline residents a good 5-10° cooler through Tuesday, before making a run at the 80s late next week.

