5/4: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It’s our warmest day since last Saturday, and the sun will keep shining for the next few days as temps climb into the low-70s by Saturday. Our next weather maker is slated to arrive with rain late Sunday (more likely Monday), and the lake breeze will keep shoreline residents a good 5-10° cooler through Tuesday, before making a run at the 80s late next week.

