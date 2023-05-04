Birthday Club
5/4: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast

Drying out through Saturday and slowly warming up.
5/4: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid-60s inland, mid-50s near Lake Erie. TONIGHT: An evening lake breeze but not as chilly with lows in the low 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s inland, mid-50s near Lake Erie. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid-60s inland, mid-50s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm inland with highs in the lower 70s, still cooler by the lake with temps in the 50s. A shower or t-storm will be possible during the afternoon, especially west of I-75. EXTENDED: Scattered showers and t-storms likely Monday with highs in the low 70s, still a bit cooler along the lakeshore. Partly sunny Tuesday with a lingering shower possible and highs in the low 70s for everyone. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs around 70.

