City of Toledo offers lifeguard training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services staff is hiring lifeguards for the summer.

All applicants must register for the course as enrollment is limited.

Below are the following requirements for the course:

Must be at least 15 years of age at the time of the class

Average to above-average swimmer

Must pass a lifeguard course and view the video on the city’s website to learn the prerequisites.

The department is offering a free lifeguard course for applicants. Applicants can sign up for training by visiting their school’s main office or by visiting the city’s website.

