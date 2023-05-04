Fallen northwest Ohio peace officers honored in state ceremony

LONDON, Ohio (WTVG) - Two fallen northwest Ohio peace officers were honored in a state ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony was held to pay tribute to Ohio peace officers who died in the line of duty in the past several years. Deputy Daniel J. Kin of the Wyandot County Sheriff’s office and Officer Dominic M. Francis of the Bluffton Police Department were among the eight Ohio peace officers who were honored at the ceremony.

“Each of them defended our society and its values against those who seek to steal, kill and destroy,” said Attorney General Dave Yost. “And everything we have today is here because they safeguarded these things with their lives. In return, we promise them, ‘You will not be forgotten.’

AG Yost’s office says on March 31, 2022, a stolen car being pursued by Ohio state troopers struck and killed Officer Francis as he was deploying tire-puncturing stop strips. Officer Francis was 42 and had worked in law enforcement for 19 years.

He had twice been named Officer of the Year, received the Chief’s Leadership Award and the Life-Saving Award and had been honored as Top Cop by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. Outside of police work, Officer Francis served as a volunteer firefighter and worked as a coach, substitute teacher and bus driver for Cory-Rawson High School, his alma mater.

Officer Francis is remembered by his wife, a son and a daughter.

According to AG Yost’s office, on Dec. 15, 2022, Deputy Kin was transporting a prisoner from southern Ohio to the county courthouse in Wyandot when he was fatally injured in a crash. He was 34 and had been with the department for less than a year, but his colleagues remember him as someone who loved the job – and showed it with his infectious smile.

Deputy Kin was voted Deputy of the Year in 2020 by his previous employer, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and is remembered by his wife of six years, Erin, and their two young boys.

AG Yost’s office says Kin, Francis and the other fallen officers’ names were added to the Ohio Fallen Officer Memorial Wall which bears the names of all 829 Ohio peace officers who since 1823 have sacrificed their lives service to the public.

