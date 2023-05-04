Investigations underway into two stranger danger cases at Anthony Wayne Schools

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have launched investigations into two cases of so-called stranger danger cases in the Anthony Wayne School District.

The first case involved a young girl on Jeffers Road while the second report came from an Anthony Wayne student in the parking lot at the high school. A letter was sent to Anthony Wayne families detailing the two cases and offering important reminders about keeping your children safe.

Whitehouse Police Chief Allan Baer has some simple advice and it starts with trusting your instincts.

“If something doesn’t look right, it’s not right. We seem to be forgetting that, to just have that self-preservation mindset,” said Chief Baer.

On Wednesday, a student reported that a man appeared to be recording a video of her at Anthony Wayne High School for several minutes. A few days earlier, on Monday, an 11-year-old told police that a man approached her on Jeffers Road and offered her $100 to get in his car.

“She didn’t accept the money, she didn’t get in the car and she told him she was calling the police. She handled it perfectly,” said Chief Baer. “Teach your kids that response and let them know it’s okay to call 911.”

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation on Jeffers Road while the incident at the high school is being handled by the Whitehouse Police Department.

“I don’t think the incidents were innocent and unintentional. I do think there were nefarious actions behind them. So everyone should be on their toes a bit,” said Chief Baer. “We don’t have to be paranoid, we don’t have to scare our families and children. But, we do have to convey the important message of being safe and smart.”

Investigators say the suspect description was similar in both cases, although the vehicles were different.

“Is this a double incident or separate? It’s awful coincidental” said Chief Baer. “We are not sure if they are related, but we’re not going to exclude that possibility. Both agencies are investigating together and separate.”

Chief Baer says it’s critical for parents to have a plan.

“You can teach young children to have a plan. Don’t cut through alleys and behind buildings or cut through woods. Have them travel in areas that are well lit and where there is high traffic. And don’t just stare at your phone.”

It’s also wise to have a conversation with your kids.

“You won’t scare them if you do it in the right tone and manor. Tell them not everyone is bad but some people may want to hurt you.”

Anthony Wayne Superintendent Jim Fritz says the district is taking action.

“We have increased security on our campus to make sure our students are safe,” said Fritz. “We encourage students and parents if they hear or see something to say something.”

The following are some helpful reminders from Anthony Wayne district leaders:

Tell your children to never talk to strangers

Never get in a car with someone without permission of a parent

Use the buddy system

Walk, bike and play together in groups of two or more

If you’re approached by someone, tell an adult

Parents should make sure their kids know to always report suspicious activity or people to parents, teachers or police.

