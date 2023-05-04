‘It’s a scary journey’ BG woman with cancer encourages survivors to be vocal about diagnosis

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - Bethany Eschedor, who has stage four metastatic breast cancer, is sending a message of support to local survivors.

“It’s a scary journey in general so I think that a lot of times people kind of want to shy away from wanting to talk to you about it,” said Eschedor.

Eschedor wants people to know that reaching out to someone that has cancer is important.

“If you know someone that has cancer I say don’t avoid the elephant in the room, if you know they have cancer ask them how they’re doing because you’re not going to make them think about it more than they already are.”

Bethany and her husband, Scott, have three grown children, she writes journals to them, she stresses how important that is for her family.

“It’s, it’s emotional, I mean especially when you are thinking of writing, you know I try to write down what my thoughts are, so when you are writing it’s very emotional, I end up balling when I think about the things I want to say.”

Fighting back tears, her husband Scott, has been by her side.

“Bethany has been great through the journey, she’s been graceful, very graceful and the rock for our family.”

Amanda Bardnt, Chair of Relay for Life of Wood County said Eschedors energy is what’s needed at this years event.

“Also brining people together that just need somebody to talk, I think that’s a really power side of Relay is the actual survivor and the person that is currently living the struggle.”

Relay for Life Wood County will take place Saturday, May 20, at the Pratt Pavilion on the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green. Visit the link here for more on the event.

