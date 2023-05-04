Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Lucas County hosts Boat Shrink Wrap Recycling Event

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful will collect boat shrink wrap at the City of Toledo’s Clean...
Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful will collect boat shrink wrap at the City of Toledo’s Clean Toledo event on Saturday.(SOURCE)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful will collect boat shrink wrap at the City of Toledo’s Clean Toledo event on Saturday.

The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Detwiler Park, located on 4001 N Summit St.

Shrink Wrap will not be accepted if you have not: bundled shrink wrap properly, removed nylon straps and any other non-shrink wrap materials.

For more details, visit Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD watercraft with sonar technology located a body 15 feet underwater.
Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Police said Jaydon Brown, 24, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, who lives with him on the...
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, beating other man with a shovel

Latest News

Is Ohio's new distracted driving law working?
The search for a missing Lenawee County woman intensified today.
The search for Dee Warner intensifies
5/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Cedar Point unveils new Wild Mouse ride
Cedar Point introduces family-friendly ride Wild Mouse
The Boardwalk at Cedar Point
Cedar Point unveils the Boardwalk for 2023 season