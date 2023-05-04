Lucas County hosts Boat Shrink Wrap Recycling Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful will collect boat shrink wrap at the City of Toledo’s Clean Toledo event on Saturday.

The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Detwiler Park, located on 4001 N Summit St.

Shrink Wrap will not be accepted if you have not: bundled shrink wrap properly, removed nylon straps and any other non-shrink wrap materials.

For more details, visit Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful’s website.

