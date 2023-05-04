One hurt, pets rescued in Toledo apartment fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person suffered a minor injury and three pets were rescued in a fire at a Toledo apartment.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Matson Street in Toledo on Thursday afternoon that started in an occupied unit in the building on the second floor, TFRD said.

Officials on the scene said one person suffered a minor laceration. They were tested and released while still at the scene of the fire. Officials say a dog and two cats were rescued.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire and TFRD crews are working to figure out who can safely return to their homes. The Red Cross will be notified to help anyone who might need assistance, officials said.

