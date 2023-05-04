Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

One hurt, pets rescued in Toledo apartment fire

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Matson Street in...
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Matson Street in Toledo on Thursday afternoon.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person suffered a minor injury and three pets were rescued in a fire at a Toledo apartment.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Matson Street in Toledo on Thursday afternoon that started in an occupied unit in the building on the second floor, TFRD said.

Officials on the scene said one person suffered a minor laceration. They were tested and released while still at the scene of the fire. Officials say a dog and two cats were rescued.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire and TFRD crews are working to figure out who can safely return to their homes. The Red Cross will be notified to help anyone who might need assistance, officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD watercraft with sonar technology located a body 15 feet underwater.
Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Police said Jaydon Brown, 24, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, who lives with him on the...
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, beating other man with a shovel
Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance

Latest News

Sen. Brown discusses oppositions to waiving solar tariffs for Chinese companies
Sen. Brown discusses oppositions to waiving solar tariffs for Chinese companies
The ceremony was held to pay tribute to Ohio peace officers who died in the line of duty in the...
Fallen northwest Ohio peace officers honored in state ceremony
$2 million awarded for new Toledo in-patient mental health facility
$2 million awarded for new Toledo in-patient mental health facility
Students and researchers from UT are a big part of the efforts
Federal court rules Ohio EPA must regulate phosphorus in Maumee River