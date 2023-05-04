Ottawa County Municipal Court to conduct Safe Harbor Day

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Municipal Court will be conducting a Safe Harbor Day in June.

The event will take place on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the “safe harbor” will give individuals with outstanding warrants the opportunity to address their legal issues. For example, individuals who failed to attend a court hearing will be seen by the Judge or Magistrate with the opportunity to enter a plea of have their hearing rescheduled.

This only applies to warrants that were issued by the Ottawa County Municipal Court.

For more information, contact the Ottawa County Municipal Court at 419-734-4143.

