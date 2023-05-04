Birthday Club
Travel back in time on a tow boat ride on the Miami and Erie Canal

By Meghan Daniels
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You don’t have to travel too far to get a tiny taste of history. Providence Park holds one of Northwest Ohio’s oldest manmade waterways.

The Miami and Erie Canal is considered ‘the original highway system’ and was built in the 1820′s. The waterway reaches from one end of the state to the other.

Jodie McFarland, the canal experience coordinator, says the canal was created mostly through German and Irish immigrant labor. It was designed to be a commercial bypass around the Appalachian Mountains.

“It helped Toledo become a bigger and better port town and helped Ohio become a major financial player in the country.”

A replica of the canal boat, the Volunteer, sits on the shoreline waiting for passengers and is pulled by a team of mules who walk along the shoreline.

The Trip Back In Time is completed in about an hour. For more information and departure times, click here.

