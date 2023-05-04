Two men convicted in deadly shooting at Toledo shopping plaza parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two men were convicted Wednesday on charges related to a deadly shooting at a South Toledo shopping plaza parking lot.

According to court documents, both Devin Ferguson and Taiwan Griffin took Alford’s pleas on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Both Ferguson and Griffin will be sentenced on May 17.

Ferguson and Griffin were both arrested in 2021 in connection to the death of Everett White, 24. According to Toledo Police, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Broadway Street on Dec. 18, 2021. Upon arrival, officers found White dead inside of a vehicle.

