Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for...
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
The Family Dollar on Dawson road got approved to sell alcohol last year.
City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Woman found dead in wooded area in Tecumseh

Latest News

A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Police: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport, June 10, 2020,...
United plans to hire 15,000, adding to surge in airline jobs