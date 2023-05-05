Birthday Club
19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit

By Dakota News Now staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KSFY) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident in South Dakota Tuesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m. They believe the accident happened shortly before he was found.

Though other workers were at the site, Wixon was alone at the time of the accident.

According to officials, he was working near a large piece of machinery at the time.

Wixon’s death remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

No other details regarding Wixon’s death were provided.

