5/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Mostly sunny & dry Fri/Sat; stormy Sunday AM
One good mostly sunny and mild day deserves another, though strong storms are possible Sunday morning. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After spending several days below average highs, we’re spending much of the next week at or above that 70-degree mark (cooler along the lake). Saturday will prove just as sunny, then Sunday morning looks to deliver showers and storms -- some on the stronger side, as gusty winds mix down to the surface, More scattered activity returns late Monday, as highs stay relatively steady in the low to mid-70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

