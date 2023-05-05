5/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

After spending several days below average highs, we’re spending much of the next week at or above that 70-degree mark (cooler along the lake). Saturday will prove just as sunny, then Sunday morning looks to deliver showers and storms -- some on the stronger side, as gusty winds mix down to the surface, More scattered activity returns late Monday, as highs stay relatively steady in the low to mid-70s.

