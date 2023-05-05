5/5: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, highs near 70 (50s near Lake Erie). FRIDAY NIGHT: Temps dropping quickly during the evening; a chilly night with lows in the mid-40s. SATURDAY: Sunny with some high clouds; warm for most with highs in the lower 70s inland (50s near Lake Erie). SUNDAY: Storms in the morning may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible. Then, mostly dry in the afternoon, highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: More showers and storms expected on Monday, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Showers and storms will into Monday night and Tuesday morning, then we’ll see some clearing Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s respectively.

