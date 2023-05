TONIGHT: Mostly clear, full “Flower Moon”, lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the lower to mid 70s, temps only in the 50s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY: AM showers and storms likely, dry in the afternoon, very warm and becoming more humid, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.