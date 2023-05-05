Feel Good Friday: From the Barber Shop to the Dawg Pound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Gonzalez is a man of many talents.

The Waite High School alumnus opened the Allure Barber Shop on Upton Avenue in 2018. He is also a musician and clothing brand entrepreneur.

“I love to do graphic design,” said Gonzalez. “That’s my passion. Barber .. I do music and stuff, but I’ve always been an artist on the paper first.”

And It’s that skill that might score Gonzalez a professional touchdown with the Cleveland Browns NFL team.

“They’re looking to replace the dog logo, with potential to be their main logo,” he explained.

A friend told him about the online contest, and within a few hours, he had sketched out a draft. Within days of submitting his design, Gonzalez learned that his image was in the Top 10 out of more than 350 entries.

“People love it. They say, oh, yours stands out,” he said. “Everybody uses the brown and orange which they use, but I added some tan colors in there.”

However, just because he’s gunning for the win in the contest, don’t assume that Gonzalez is a member of the so-called “Dawg Pound.”

“I’m not a Browns fan, I’m an Ohio fan,” he clarified with a smile. “I’ve had Steelers fans, Ravens fans, Cincinnati Bengals fans all voting for it. It’s more about the art than it is the team.”

The current round of voting ends May 9. If Gonzalez makes the cut, he will move on to the final round, which ends in June.

If you want to vote for Anthony’s design, click here.

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.