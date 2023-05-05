Interactive art and apparel studio allows you to explore your creativity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of us are looking to create experiences with friends, family or by ourselves. There’s a new place to do that in Maumee.

The Imagination Press is the perfect space for those who want to explore their creativity and they do that in a big way.

“One of the things that’s important to us is making creativity accessible to all people,” said Nick Kunkel, owner of the Imagination Press. “Whether it’s constraints of budget or time or inhibition constraints we’re here to alleviate all those.”

Kunkel describes the Imagination Press as an interactive art and apparel studio.

“When customers come in we invite them to take part in one of our many creative experiences,” said Kunkel. “We have everything from customized screen printing to printing canvasses or mugs. We have cool, interactive, personalized gifting solutions and creative events for everybody.”

Experience is a key word here.

“To be a local business owner and successful in a brick and mortar store you have to prioritize the experience,” said Kunkel. “When people come to visit, that is what they are looking for, a unique and memorable experience.”

There are plenty of options for aspiring artists and those with a few more brush strokes under their belt. The offerings include guided creation experiences, classes, date nights and special experiences for teams or businesses.

“The mugs and the shirts are fun, but they are bi-products,” said Kunkel. “We are helping people create memorable moments with themselves or someone else.”

There’s a seemingly endless supply of design options to choose from.

“We try to have a large library. People like different things, so that library of design options is ever-changing,” said Kunkel.

There’s even some assistance if you need a little inspiration, or help.

“We have creative guides who work with people one on one. So if you’re having trouble they’ll say it’s okay, do this instead,” said Kunkel. “We have fail safes in place to make it easy and comfortable.”

Kunkel says the process takes about a half an hour, but he says the time frame can vary.

“It just really depends on how quickly you can select a design,” said Kunkel. “That seems to be the largest part, people browsing designs and having fun with it.”

The Imagination Press is about much more than shirts and mugs. There’s also some interesting technology connected to some of the canvases.

“We take what looks like an ordinary canvas print and we are able to embed a video,” said Kunkel. “We think of the video canvases as messages hidden inside memories.” Imagine that!

The Imagination Press is open seven days a week. It’s in the Shops at Fallen Timbers. In addition to making things, you can also buy or custom-order merchandise.

