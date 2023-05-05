Birthday Club
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of shooting his roommate in the back early Friday morning.

Toledo Police arrived to an apartment on the 1200 block of Collingwood to find a man suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim said that his roommate, 40-year-old Sherman Jackson, had shot him in their shared apartment.

Police later arrested Jackson, who faces a charge of felonious assault.

The roommate told police they were having a discussion when Jackson allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot him.

