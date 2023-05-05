Birthday Club
Man convicted in 2021 East Toledo double homicide

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted on charges related to a double homicide in 2021.

According to court documents, Deandre Bowen entered an Alford plea of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications.

Bowen was sentenced to serve 10 to 15 years in prison.

In February 2022, Bowen was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault alongside two others for the March 1, 2021 murders of Brad Keel, 44, and David Misch, 19.

