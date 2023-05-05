Birthday Club
Man convicted after shooting, killing man on Locust Street in 2022

Judge Michael Goulding sentenced Belcher to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Erek Evans.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who shot and killed another man in Toledo last year was convicted and sentenced to jail on Friday.

According to court records, Michael Belcher appeared in court on May 5 and was facing charges for the murder of Erek Evans in November of 2022. Belcher withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered an Alford plea to the charges of murder and possessing weapons while under a disability.

Judge Michael Goulding sentenced Belcher to 15 years to life in prison.

On Nov. 9, 2022, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Locust for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Evans in a hallway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an autopsy from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Evans died from three gunshot wounds to the head and his manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

