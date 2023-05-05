Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Man hospitalized after being shot in the hand on Colburn

TPD says on May 4 around 9:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Colburn St....
TPD says on May 4 around 9:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Colburn St. for reports of a person shot.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the hand Thursday morning.

The Toledo Police Department says on May 4 around 9:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Colburn St. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 48-year-old victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

The victim told police that two Black males wearing all black with surgical masks covering their faces shot him during a robbery attempt near Colburn and Stebbins. Medical attention was provided at the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, after the incident, one suspect ran southbound on Stebbins and the other suspect ran eastbound on Colburn.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TPD says this shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths

Latest News

Members of the Board voted to appoint Shannon Jones, MBA, MPH to serve as the interim leader of...
TLCHD announces interim health commissioner
The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Man shot in Toledo, victim says it was drive-by shooting
The search for Dee Warner, a missing boater's body found in the Maumee River and Cedar Point in...
13abc Week in Review: May 5, 2023