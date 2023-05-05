Man hospitalized after being shot in the hand on Colburn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the hand Thursday morning.

The Toledo Police Department says on May 4 around 9:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Colburn St. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 48-year-old victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

The victim told police that two Black males wearing all black with surgical masks covering their faces shot him during a robbery attempt near Colburn and Stebbins. Medical attention was provided at the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, after the incident, one suspect ran southbound on Stebbins and the other suspect ran eastbound on Colburn.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TPD says this shooting is still under investigation.

