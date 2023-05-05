Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Police: Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster

The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a...
The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a Hy-Miler convenience store in Port Clinton.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a dog found in a Port Clinton dumpster.

The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a Hy-Miler convenience store in Port Clinton. The department is asking the public if anyone knows who the dog belongs to.

Those with information can contact the police department at 419-734-3121.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths

Latest News

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Man shot in Toledo, victim says it was drive-by shooting
The search for Dee Warner, a missing boater's body found in the Maumee River and Cedar Point in...
13abc Week in Review: May 5, 2023
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
Ohio to receive $5.3M in national TurboTax settlement: What to know
Judge Michael Goulding sentenced Belcher to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Erek...
Man convicted after shooting, killing man on Locust Street in 2022