Police: Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a dog found in a Port Clinton dumpster.

The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a Hy-Miler convenience store in Port Clinton. The department is asking the public if anyone knows who the dog belongs to.

Those with information can contact the police department at 419-734-3121.

