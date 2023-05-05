Birthday Club
Rossford schools new multi-purpose building set to open in August

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction is well underway on Rossford schools seventy-three thousand square foot multi-purpose building nestled near the elementary school off of Lime City Road.

“As you can see, multi-purpose signifies all the different things where we’re always looking at student engagement and this will provide a whole host of opportunities for our students,” said Rossford Superintendent Dan Creps.

The building will be used for athletes to train, but also for academics.

“Some of the academic things with drone racing, drone building, we have some STEM opportunities that are still under construction in the back,” Creps said during a tour of the building Friday morning.

Creps says the $17 million price tag is being funded by interest gains from a permanent improvement levy, as well Amazon and other enterprise funds.

“Our treasure James Rossler, who’s been with he district for several years has assembled just an outstanding team that’s put together a funding package, for this, did not require us to go out to voters.”

School officials plan on holding a ribbon cutting event to open the new facility in August.

There is currently a naming contest for the new building. https://www.rossfordschools.org/FacilityNamingContest.aspx

