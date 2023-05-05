Birthday Club
Sixth suspect arrested in Monroe woman’s murder

Kayla Sedoskey, 23, was found dead on the floor inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2, according to MSP.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Editor’s note: the above video is from a previous report on the case.

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A sixth suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned juvenile detention center in southeast Michigan, authorities announced Friday.

Michigan State Police said in a news release that Alexander Feko, 26, of Detroit Beach in Frenchtown, is facing charges in relation to the murder of Kayla Sedoskey. Feko arrested and charged with three counts of Accessory after the Fact to a Felony and one count of Tampering with Evidence. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

Feko is the sixth person to be arrested in the case. Five people are facing Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder charges, including Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey and two other suspects authorities have not yet named to the news media. Police say will only identify those two suspects once they’ve been extradited from North Carolina.

Sedsoskey’s body was found at the abandoned Boysville detention center in Frenchtown Township on March 2. Authorities have not released a cause of death in the case or disclosed a possible motive.

