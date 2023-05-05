Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A high speed police chase ends in a crash Thursday night.

According to Toledo Police officers on the scene, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had been flagged as stolen, but the driver tried to evade them.

The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and Hawley around 11 p.m.

There were five people inside the stolen vehicle, but only the driver was taken into custody.

There were no major injuries.

