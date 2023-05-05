TLCHD announces interim health commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced the interim health commissioner who will take over the role from the current health commissioner who announced his retirement last week.

The Lucas County Regional Board of Health held a special meeting on May 4 where members voted to appoint Shannon Jones, MBA, MPH to serve as the interim leader of the department. TLCHD says Jones’ appointment will be effective May 8 and is expected to last until a permanent commissioner is named.

The Board of Health, along with the current Health Commissioner, will work with Jones to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

According to TLCHD, Jones came to the Health Department in November 2014 after spending 12 years in the private health sector serving in various leadership capacities. She has held several positions at the Health Department, with her most recent title as the Director of Health Promotion & Policy Integration.

Jones has also served on numerous boards and committees including the American Heart Association’s Toledo Board of Directors, the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners and the Ohio Environmental Health Association.

TLCHD says Jones obtained her Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Findlay in 2010 and a graduated with a Master’s of Public Health from Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo in 2017.

“The board was very fortunate to have three outstanding candidates apply for this position. It was great to see the depth of dedication and talent that we have at the TLCHD,” said Board President Paul Komisarek. “After our interviews and discussion, the board felt that Shannon Jones, with her overall experience, would be the person best suited to serve as interim health commissioner while the board searches for a permanent health commissioner. We know she will provide a fresh and enthusiastic face in representation of the TLCHD, and maintain the excellent programs of all the TLCHD departments.”

TLCHD says the Board of Health will begin a national search for the next health commissioner.

