Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

TLCHD announces interim health commissioner

Members of the Board voted to appoint Shannon Jones, MBA, MPH to serve as the interim leader of...
Members of the Board voted to appoint Shannon Jones, MBA, MPH to serve as the interim leader of the department.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced the interim health commissioner who will take over the role from the current health commissioner who announced his retirement last week.

The Lucas County Regional Board of Health held a special meeting on May 4 where members voted to appoint Shannon Jones, MBA, MPH to serve as the interim leader of the department. TLCHD says Jones’ appointment will be effective May 8 and is expected to last until a permanent commissioner is named.

The Board of Health, along with the current Health Commissioner, will work with Jones to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

According to TLCHD, Jones came to the Health Department in November 2014 after spending 12 years in the private health sector serving in various leadership capacities. She has held several positions at the Health Department, with her most recent title as the Director of Health Promotion & Policy Integration.

Jones has also served on numerous boards and committees including the American Heart Association’s Toledo Board of Directors, the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners and the Ohio Environmental Health Association.

TLCHD says Jones obtained her Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Findlay in 2010 and a graduated with a Master’s of Public Health from Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo in 2017.

“The board was very fortunate to have three outstanding candidates apply for this position. It was great to see the depth of dedication and talent that we have at the TLCHD,” said Board President Paul Komisarek. “After our interviews and discussion, the board felt that Shannon Jones, with her overall experience, would be the person best suited to serve as interim health commissioner while the board searches for a permanent health commissioner. We know she will provide a fresh and enthusiastic face in representation of the TLCHD, and maintain the excellent programs of all the TLCHD departments.”

TLCHD says the Board of Health will begin a national search for the next health commissioner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths

Latest News

The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
TPD says on May 4 around 9:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Colburn St....
Man hospitalized after being shot in the hand on Colburn
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Man shot in Toledo, victim says it was drive-by shooting
The search for Dee Warner, a missing boater's body found in the Maumee River and Cedar Point in...
13abc Week in Review: May 5, 2023