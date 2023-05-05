Toledo Mud Hens honor young stroke survivors during “Strike Out Stroke Night.”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Comeback stories are great in baseball and in life.

Anniston King is a 19-year-old first year student at Northwest State Community College. She’s also a stroke survivor.

“The thing that I worried about most was my speech, cause that’s the function I had completely lost. I had all of my motor control and everything, but my speech was the most impacted,” explains King. “It took a few months for me to actually be able to remember the words and how to say them.”

King was at the Toledo Mud Hens on May 4, 2023, for “Strike Out Stroke Night.” It’s a night meant to bring awareness to the medical emergency that can be deadly.

She was joined by Meghan Thornburg, another stroke survivor. Thornburg, 29, is the Director of Operations for the University of Toledo Women’s Basketball Team. In early March, Thornburg had a broken ankle, which she says led to a blood clot that caused a stroke after a game.

“I had pulmonary embolisms that had broken off,” described Thornburg. “I was very lucky not to be home cause if I was home alone, who know what would’ve happened. Cause I was just, like, heavy breathing and I thought at first I was having maybe a panic attack or something.”

“Meghan was one of our patents. She’s obviously very young and quite healthy, so it was quite surprising to have her come in with trouble speaking, moving her right side, which to us is an obvious stroke until proven otherwise,” said Dr. Rahul Roa, MD. He’s a neurologist with ProMedica and UT.

Dr. Roa says he and his colleagues are seeing strokes detected in patients who are younger and younger.

“Stroke in the young is something that is on the rise. Not that it is increasing in frequency, but we’re getting better at detecting it and, as such, we’re getting better at treating it,” explained Dr. Roa.

At the start of the baseball game, Thornburg showed how you can beat the odds by throwing out the first pitch, while King, who was concerned about her speech after her stroke last year, announced “Play Ball!”

