TPD: Man shot in Toledo, victim says it was drive-by shooting

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hurt in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night.

According to Toledo Police records, a 25-year-old man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was walking on Locust near Sherman toward Bancroft when an unknown person in a gray Jeep Patriot shot at him two to four times. That’s when the victim says he called a family member to take him to the hospital. Officers checked that area and weren’t able to find a crime scene.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

