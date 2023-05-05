TPD: Man shot in Toledo, victim says it was drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hurt in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night.

According to Toledo Police records, a 25-year-old man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was walking on Locust near Sherman toward Bancroft when an unknown person in a gray Jeep Patriot shot at him two to four times. That’s when the victim says he called a family member to take him to the hospital. Officers checked that area and weren’t able to find a crime scene.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

