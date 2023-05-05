TPD: Teen leads police on chase, crashes stolen vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed.

It happened near Richards and Hill in Toledo Thursday night around 11:00 p.m. According to Toledo Police records, officers located a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. The teen led police on a chase that ended when officers deployed stop sticks the 14-year-old drove over. The teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a fence.

That’s when police say the boy ran away but surrendered to officers shortly after. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on multiple felony offenses but police did not disclose exactly what charges he is facing.

